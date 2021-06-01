StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Micro Focus International said it had appointed Matt Ashley as its new chief financial officer.
Ashley was previously CFO of gambling company William Hill and also had held senior roles at bus company National Express.
He would assume his new role at Micro Focus on 28 June, replacing Brian McArthur-Muscroft, whose departure to a technology based financial institution had been announced previously.
'Matt brings a highly relevant mix of operational experience together with a history of delivering significant value creation,' chief executive Stephen Murdoch said.
'He joins our board and leadership team at an important stage in the execution of our recovery plan and we are confident he will make a significant contribution to the business from the outset.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
