StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Mondi said it had completed its planned acquisition of Turkish corrugated packaging group Olmuksan International Paper Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret from International Paper.
Mondi said all conditions for the deal, first announced on 5 January, had now been satisfied.
It had acquired 90.38% of the outstanding shares in Olmuksan for €66 million, with an implied enterprise value on a 100% basis of around €88 million.
Mondi said it would now launch a mandatory tender offer to acquire the remaining 9.62% of outstanding shares in the company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
