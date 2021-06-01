StockMarketWire.com - Wickes, the DIY chain recently spun out of Travis Perkins, said it expected to report an adjusted full-year profit within the top end of market expectations, following a jump in year-to-date sales.
The current range of analysts' expectations for full-year adjusted pre-tax profit were £55 million-to-£74 million, the company said.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the first half of 2021 was expected to come in at around £45 million.
Wickes said its like-for-like sales in the 21 weeks to 22 May had jumped 46% year-on-year.
On a two-year basis, against the equivalent period in 2019, like-for-like sales had risen 23%.
Trading was notably strong through April, Wickes said, driven by sales volumes in both local trade and DIY.
Trading in May, however, had settled back in line with expectations.
'Availability constraints and inflationary pressures across some raw materials have been well-flagged, but we have strong supplier relationships and are working closely with them to ensure we continue to provide customers with the products they need at the best possible value,' chief executive David Wood said.
