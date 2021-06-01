StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said it had technically launched a floatation plant for processing ore, slightly ahead of a mid-year target.
The Pioneer floatation plant was the company's second facility for processing refractory gold ore and producing flotation concentrate.
It had the capacity to process 3.6 million tonnes per annum of refractory gold ore.
'The successful launch of the Pioneer flotation plant represents a key strategic milestone for the company,' chief executive Denis Alexandrov said.
'We are pleased to have commissioned the facility slightly ahead of the mid-year target we set when I joined the company last year.'
Once fully operational, the plant was expected to deliver more than 100,000 tonnes per annum of refractory gold concentrate for treatment at the company's pressure oxidation hub.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
