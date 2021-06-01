StockMarketWire.com - Gem miner Petra Diamonds launched a final sale process for a 39.34 carat exceptional blue diamond recovered at the Cullinan mine in South Africa.
Viewings of the diamond would take place in June and July in Antwerp, Dubai, Hong Kong and New York.
A tender on Petra's online bidding platform was planned to close on or around 12 July.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
