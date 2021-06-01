StockMarketWire.com - Safety products investor Marlowe said it had acquired fire safety and security services provider ACL for an enterprise value of up to £7.3 million.
Surrey-based ACL was founded in 1984 and employs about 80 staff.
'The acquisition provides attractive synergies with Marlowe's testing, inspection and certification activities,' Marlowe said.
The total enterprise value would comprise an upfront cash consideration of £6.0 million, plus performance-related contingent consideration of up to £1.3 million following the first year of ownership.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
