StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI technology company Sensyne Health said it had signed a production contract with the UK's Department of Health & Social Care.
The department would use Sensyne's MagnifEye AI technology for reading Covid-19 lateral flow diagnostic tests as part of the UK government's asymptomatic testing programme.
The scope of the contract was for a phased national roll-out over a three-month period in care homes, GP practices and selected private sector organisations with large workforces.
Revenues would be shared with Excalibur Health Systems under the terms of an exclusive agreement between the two companies.
