StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion denied media reports that executive chairman Peter Cowgill was set to depart.
'JD can confirm to both investors and to its international brand partners that the board is not engaged in a process to recruit a Chief Executive Officer or Chairman,' the company said.
'JD can also confirm that it is continually reviewing the depth of its management team to ensure that the senior operational leadership team in the business has the necessary skills and experience to exploit the ongoing global development opportunities,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
