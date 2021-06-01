StockMarketWire.com - Flooring company Victoria said it had achieved 'double-digit percentage increases' in trading in 2021 compared to 2019.
The company said comparatives with 2020 were meaningless due to complete lockdowns due to the pandemic.
'The board confirms that trading continues to be very strong across all of Victoria's geographies and product groups,' Victoria said.
'Encouragingly, leading indicators, such as housing transactions, savings rates, and consumer confidence, suggest that the current high levels of consumer demand for Victoria's products will be sustained for the foreseeable future.'
Victoria added that it had been able to mitigate inflation recently seen globally in certain raw material prices through a combination of selling price increases and supplier negotiations.
'Additionally, the Group is very pleased with the post-completion performance of the recently announced acquisitions,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
