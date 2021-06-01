StockMarketWire.com - Disease testing group Omega Diagnostics welcomed the publication of positive study data regarding a test for Covid-19.
A published manuscript had provided data relating to Mologic's lateral flow antigen test, which had been commercialized by Omega as the Visitect Covid-19 antigen test.
The study said the test had fulfilled the WHO target diagnostic accuracy with a high sensitivity (93.2%-98.4%) detecting individuals with high viral load infections, Omega said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: