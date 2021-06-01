StockMarketWire.com - Optical components and systems maker Gooch & Housego resumed its interim dividend payment amid a recovery in its markets and positive outlook following a slump in first-half profit.
For the six months ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit fell 60.9% to £0.7 million year-on-year as revenue climbed 1.8% to £58.5 million.
Adjusted pre-tax profit was up 83.7% from the prior year, as a 'result of improving volumes and the benefits of the Group's site consolidation programmes,' the company said.
The order book at the half year end was £92.8 million, up 1.3% from last year.
The interim dividend was reinstated at 4.5 pence per share, reflecting the trading recovery and positive outlook, the company said.
A sustained recovery was seen in the industrial lasers business, 'building on the previously reported growth in semiconductors,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company left its full-year expectations unchanged and said its restructuring programmes were progressing well and were expected to be substantially complete by the end of the financial year.
'They [the restructuring programmes] have made a contribution to the improved profit performance in the period and are on track to deliver the expected full year benefit in FY 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: