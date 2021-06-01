StockMarketWire.com - Equipment and aftermarket services company Avingtrans said Stainless Metalcraft, part of its process solutions and rotating equipment division, had secured the next phase of the stainless steel storage boxes supply contract with Sellafield.
The three metre cubed box contract was now worth up to £70 million and represented an approximately £20 million uplift to the original contract awarded in 2015.
As part of this transition, Metalcraft would be producing circa 1,000 boxes over phase two of the programme, which was currently expected to take 6 years, with revenue being recognized evenly across this period.
'The contract underpins the group's outlook for FY22 and beyond...' the company said.
