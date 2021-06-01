StockMarketWire.com - Digitising chemistry company DeepMatter reported narrower losses as revenue improved on new business wins.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrower to £2.7 million from £3.4 million a year earlier as revenue increased to £1.3 million from £1.3 million.
The number of trials of DeepMatter products jumped by 300%, with user growth up 18%.
'The group has made progress in the year in developing its user base, particularly within Contract Research Organisations and academic segments, and continues to see healthy growth in its pipeline,' the company said.
