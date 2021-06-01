StockMarketWire.com - Drug repurposing group Nuformix said it had started planned studies on its pipeline assets; a new form of tranilast and an undisclosed oncology drug.

Commencement of the work on the assets, NXP002 and NXP004, followed completion of a recent fundraising. For NXP002, an additional pre-clinical activities on inhalation feasibility data package had commenced.

For NXP004, additional research was being undertaken into new physical forms.


At 8:49am: [LON:NFX] Nuformix Plc share price was 0p at 2.95p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com