StockMarketWire.com - Immersive entertainment group Immotion said it had continued to see revenue recover strongly at its location-based Entertainment locations in the UK and US amid easing restrictions.
April 2021's un-audited revenue in the partner business was £402,000 - setting a new monthly record and representing a circa 35% increase on March 2021.
The company also confirmed that all Covid related capacity restrictions had been lifted in Las Vegas, which is home to the company's largest location-based installation at Shark Reef Aquarium, part of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
At 8:53am: [LON:IMMO] Immotion Group Plc share price was 0p at 3.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
