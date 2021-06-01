StockMarketWire.com - Insulation and building envelope solutions group Kingspan said it had secured a new five-year €700 million revolving credit facility.
The facility matured in May 2026, with an extension option for a further two years, and would replace the group's outgoing €451 million and acquisition €300 million facilities.
'The planet passionate facility ... has an inbuilt pricing incentive on the achievement of Kingspan's Planet Passionate commitments and is therefore fully aligned with the wider strategy of the group,' the company said.
At 8:55am: [LON:KGP] Kingspan Group PLC share price was 0p at 79.75p
