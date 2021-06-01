StockMarketWire.com - Israel-focused gem miner Shefa Gems said it had agreed with investors to distribute its current mining business to shareholders by way of a dividend and would become a cash shell.
Shefa Gems said that as a cash shell, it would seek to make an acquisition in the web technology and software space.
The agreement also involved a share consolidation, fund raising, board changes and a change in the company's name to Alef Bet Advanced Technologies.
At 8:56am: [LON:SEFA] Shefa Yamim Ltd share price was 0p at 2.4p
