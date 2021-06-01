StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo Copper said it had finalised the drilling campaign for the Big One deposit in Queensland, Australia.
The campaign, comprising of 26 drill-holes for 2,828 meters, would focus on building on the 'stellar results derived from previous programmes,' the company said.
For comparison, the 2020 drilling programme totalled 21 RC drill-holes for 1,467m.
Logistical support was now in place for the upcoming campaign , while the drilling crew was slated to arrive and commence work within the next one-to-two weeks.
'Once drilling is complete at the Big One Deposit, the campaign will move across to the Arya and Sansa Prospects. In readiness for this phase of the programme, the geology team are reviewing all key data points to ensure the highest probability of success,' the comapny said.
At 8:59am: [LON:CCZ] share price was 0p at 2.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
