StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Diurnal said it had triggered payments totalling $1.25 million from Citrine Medicine after meeting payment milestones.
The payment milestones achieved included the recent European Commission's approval for Efmody and the attainment by Citrine of certain development milestones in China for Alkindi.
'Today's announcement follows the Company extending its exclusive license agreement with Citrine in May 2021 to cover Efmody and subsequently receiving an upfront payment of $1.0 million,' it added.
At 9:20am: [LON:DNL] Diurnal Group Plc share price was 0p at 55.5p
