StockMarketWire.com - Liquid Biopsy company Angle hailed research by Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, United States showing the the utility of the company's Parsortix system to isolate rare cancer cells present in the bone marrow of breast cancer patients.
The Parsortix system was evaluated alongside multiple other approaches and found to 'be the most effective for harvesting disseminated tumour cells, which are highly heterogeneous rare cells,' the company said.
The Parsortix system was able to repeatably 'achieve a 1,000-fold enrichment of disseminated tumour cells for gene expression analysis by droplet-digital PCR and significantly enabled single cell RNA sequencing and population-based molecular profiling of these rare cells,' according to research.
'The researchers concluded that the Parsortix system will enable further research into the diverse molecular phenotypes of DTCs, supporting the development of novel treatments and treatment protocols to eradicate these cells to prevent distant disease development in breast cancer patients,' the company said.
