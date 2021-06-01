StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Trinity Exploration & Production said it had signed a non-binding agreement with The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine campus to consider new energy projects.
The memorandum of understanding entailed exploring and developing new projects to enable an energy transition in Trinidad and Tobago, and potentially the wider Caribbean and beyond, the company said.
'This collaborative initiative is part of Trinity's and UWI's wider strategic objectives to enhance competencies and build capacity in renewables while challenging and further reducing carbon output across the region,' Trinity said.
The MOU covered a range of business opportunities, renewables or otherwise, which may be mutually beneficial to the parties.
The inaugural output from the partnership would be a wind resource assessment project situated in the southeast of Trinidad.
'The project will gather technical data with a goal to determine the feasibility of developing a renewable energy wind farm at that location in order to generate and supply power to the stakeholders in that region, including Trinity's operations,' the company said.
