StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials group Breedon said it had acquired Micromix, which trades as Express Minimix, a 'mini mix' concrete operator based out of Durham.
Express Minimix operates a fleet of 25 mixer trucks, specialising in delivering small loads of ready-mixed concrete and screeds, up to four cubic metres, to commercial and domestic customers across the North of England and parts of Scotland.
'Express Minimix complements Breedon's existing mini mix businesses, which currently operate throughout the Midlands, East Anglia and parts of Southern England,' the company said.
'It will draw material from Breedon's local ready-mixed concrete plants and extend the Group's reach across the north of the UK,' it added.
At 9:54am: [LON:BREE] Breedon Group PLC share price was 0p at 80.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
