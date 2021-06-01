StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said it had rolled out a service in its European division to a wealth management client following a successful initial pilot.
This rollout increased the size of the contract to a 'medium' contract, with the potential to develop into a 'large' contract by the end of the 2022 financial year.
The company also announced the launch of new concierge programmes with a Scandinavian bank and a fintech card product under an existing 'medium' contract with a global payment services provider.
'The board does not expect these changes to have a material impact on their expectations for the second half of the year,' Ten Lifestyle added.
At 10:00am: [LON:TENG] Ten Lifestyle Group Plc share price was 0p at 83.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: