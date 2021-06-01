StockMarketWire.com - Cambium Global Timberland ltd. – a jersey based closed-ended investment company – has announced that discussions around the potential sale of financial assets referred to in the chairman’s statement in January 2021, have been terminated.
The company also announced the appointment of a new auditor – Moore Stephens Audit & Assurance ltd. As its new external auditor fort he year ending 30 April 2021, following the resignation of KPMG.
KPMG issued a statement with the company saying the circumstances of the resignation did not need to be brought the attention of members or creditors. Cambium Global Timberland will confirm Moore Stephen’s appointed in a shareholder vote at the company’s next AGM.
Tony Gardner-Hillman, chair of the Company's Audit Committee, commented:
‘The Board would like to thank KPMG for their work as auditor since 2007. We look forward to working with Moore Stephens in the future.’
Cambium owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.