StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Tullow Oil said chairman Dorothy Thompson had decided to stand down, having only stepped into the role in September 2018.
A search process to find a replacement had been launched and was expected to conclude towards the end of the summer, Tullow said.
Thompson would remain chairman until her replacement was appointed and an appropriate handover had taken place, it added.
She was executive chairman of the company between December 2019 and September 2020 after which she reverted to her non-executive chairman position following the appointment of Rahul Dhir as chief executive.
'My time with Tullow has been interesting and challenging and Tullow is now well positioned for a positive and sustainable future,' Thompson said.
'With the refinancing successfully concluded through our recent bond issue and with a new business plan in place which is progressing well under Rahul Dhir's capable leadership, I have decided that this is the right time to step back from Tullow and to move to other opportunities.
'I wish the Board and staff all good fortune and will remain a keen observer of Tullow as it executes its new strategy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
