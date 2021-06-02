StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection and remediation group Water Intelligence announced two acquisitions in the US for a combined $0.95 million and the appointment of John Spenard as chief people officer.

The two deals included the reacquisition of an American Leak Detection franchise in Reno, Nevada for $0.25 million and the acquisition of plumbing group PlumbRight Services for $0.7 million.

Spenard was previously chief people office of HomeServe USA and vice president, employee and labor relations for infrastructure group Cemex.




