StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Savannah Resource posted a deeper annual loss as it continued to develop its Mina do Barroso lithium project in Portugal and sold its Oman interests.

Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £8.3 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £3.8 million, and included a £5.4 million loss on the discontinued Oman operations.

Cash at year end was £2 million.

A public consultation on the environmental impact assessment for Mina do Barroso was initiated in April.

The key milestone of a 'declaration of environmental impact' was expected later this year, the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com