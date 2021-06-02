StockMarketWire.com - DIY group Kingfisher said it had entered into a £550 million three-year revolving credit facility agreement with a group of its relationship banks.

The facility was linked to 'ambitious' sustainability and community-based targets, the company said.

Kingfisher said it would benefit from a lower interest rate if it delivered specific targets aligned to its responsible business plan.

These included delivering 1.5 degrees celsius science-based carbon reduction targets by the 2026 financial year.

The previous target was in line with the reductions required to keep global warming to 2 degrees celsius.

Among other targets, Kingfisher had committed to becoming forest positive by the 2026 financial year by creating more forests than it used.


