StockMarketWire.com - Estate agent Belvoir said it had agreed to acquire Nottingham Building Society's mortgage services business for £0.6 million.
Belvoir also had entered into a 10-year agreement with Mortgage Advice Bureau PLC to provide mortgage and protection advice.
Nottingham Mortgage Services delivered mortgage and protection services to the members and customers of Nottingham Building Society.
The in-house mortgage services team of 27 would move over to Belvoir but continue to serve building society branches and members as they do today.
'This is a significant step for Belvoir as we extend our partnership with The Nottingham and enable the continuation of mortgage advice to their members and to new members in the BeeHive Money app through our team of MAB advisers,' chief executive Dorian Gonsalves said.
'Our strategic alliance is embedding really well across the network for estate agency and together we can help people not only find their new home but also fund it with the right mortgage for them.'
