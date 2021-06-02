StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas said a development lease had been awarded for the development of a discovery at the Abu Sennan Licence in Egypt, of which the company owns 22%.
Approval had been won from the country's petroleum minister and involved a lease covering the ASD-1X discovery.
Production had commenced from the ASD-1X well with initial gross rates of 1,295 barrels of oil per day.
United Oil & Gas said the commencement of production was achieved less than two months from the announcement of the initial discovery in April.
At 9:10am: [LON:UOG] United Oil Gas Plc share price was 0p at 2.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
