StockMarketWire.com - Industrial and property services provider Hargreaves Services said it expected annual results to be in line with recently upgraded market expectations.
Annual results were helped by 'very strong performance of the group's joint venture in Germany and the accelerated completion at the Unity joint venture in Hargreaves Land,' the company said.
The company had no bank debt and held cash reserves of £28.3 million at the year end, compared with a net bank debt of £13.5 million at 31 May 2020.
The group expects to report its preliminary results for the year ended 31 May 2021 on Wednesday 28 July 2021.
At 9:31am: [LON:HSP] Hargreaves Services PLC share price was 0p at 222p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: