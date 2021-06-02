StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Ryanair said its passenger volumes in May had risen year-on-year, though the numbers were still relatively small in the context of the pandemic.
Passengers carried in May amounted to 1.8 million, up from 0.7 million in May 2020.
The company said it operated over 12,000 flights in May with a 79% load factor.
At 9:34am: [LON:RYA] Ryanair Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 15.11p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: