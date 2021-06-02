StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company Integrated Diagnostics reported a rise in first-quarter profit amid strong demand for its Covid-19 test offering.
For the first three months of 2021, net profit was EGP 339 million, up 230% year-on-year in 1Q 2021, and revenue rose 126% to EGP 1,130 million.
'The record-breaking performance in the first quarter of 2021 was primarily supported by IDH's Covid-19-related test offering and was both volume- and price-driven, as total tests performed expanded 32% year-on-year and average revenue per test increased 71% versus 1Q 2020,' the company said.
Net profit margin stood at 30% for the quarter versus 21% in 1Q 2020.
'Looking ahead, while the company's immediate focus remains on continuing to play a frontline role in helping governments across our footprint combat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, IDH's longer-term outlook remains strong as evidenced by the recovery of our conventional business witnessed in the first quarter of 2021,' the company said.
