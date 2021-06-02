StockMarketWire.com - Primary care property investor and developer Assura said it reached legal completion on a development funding agreement for a £22 million Ambulance Hub in the West Midlands.
The hub is let to West Midlands Ambulance Service University NHS Foundation Trust on a 30-year lease with 5-yearly rent reviews linked to RPI.
Constructions of the hub, being developed by Stoford Properties, was expected to take 15 months with rent commencing in Q3 2022.
At 9:49am: [LON:AGR] Assura PLC share price was 0p at 76p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
