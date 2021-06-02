StockMarketWire.com - Property financing group Sancus Lending said chief executive Andy Whelan would stand down at the end of June.
Rory Mepham would then become interim CEO. Mepham currently was responsible for the funding and origination parts of the business, having joined the company in January.
In addition, chief operating officer Dan Walker had assumed the role of deputy CEO with immediate effect.
'The board is actively considering succession planning arrangements and a further announcement will be made in due course,' Sancus said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
