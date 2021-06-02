StockMarketWire.com - Natural gas producer NOVATEK's wholly-owned subsidiary NOVATEK Gas & Power Asia, and Zhejiang Energy Gas Group, a subsidiary of the Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group has signed an agreement for the long-term supply of LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project.

The agreement establishes commercial terms for the annual supply of up to one million tons of LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project for a term of 15 years.

The LNG will be delivered on a delivered-ex-ship basis to Zhejiang Energy's LNG terminals in China, including feedstock for the buyer's new gas-fired power generation facilities.

Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK chairman of the management board commented: "The fast-growing Chinese market is a key region in our LNG marketing strategy, and we plan to further increase our supplies of cleaner-burning LNG to assist China in reaching its net-zero targets by 2060."


