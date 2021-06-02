StockMarketWire.com - African-focused British independent energy company Savannah Energy is in advanced discussions with ExxonMobil Corporation with regards to the proposed acquisition of its entire upstream and midstream asset portfolio in Chad and Cameroon, the firm said in a statement to shareholders.
The Acquisition would include a 40% operated interest in the Doba Oil Project, and an effective 40% interest in the Chad-Cameroon oil transportation pipeline.
The company has requested that its ordinary shares be suspended from trading on AIM with immediate effect.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.