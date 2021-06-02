StockMarketWire.com - Global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company Amryt has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has accepted a new drug application for Oleogel-S10 for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”).

Oleogel-S10 is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic EB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.

Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented: “We are very pleased with the FDA’s acceptance of our NDA for Oleogel-S10 as a potential treatment for EB and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the FDA throughout the review process.

"Today’s news is also significant for patients. If approved, Oleogel-S10 could potentially be an important treatment option for those suffering from this devastating condition."


