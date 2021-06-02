StockMarketWire.com - Global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company Amryt has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has accepted a new drug application for Oleogel-S10 for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”).
Oleogel-S10 is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic EB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.
Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented: “We are very pleased with the FDA’s acceptance of our NDA for Oleogel-S10 as a potential treatment for EB and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the FDA throughout the review process.
"Today’s news is also significant for patients. If approved, Oleogel-S10 could potentially be an important treatment option for those suffering from this devastating condition."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.