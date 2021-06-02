StockMarketWire.com - Iil exploration, development and production company Mosman Oil and Gas has awarded a contract for an airborne gravity and gradiometry survey over EP 145, in the Amadeus Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia, to CGG Aviation.
The gravity survey will provide valuable data regarding the subsurface geology across the entire 818 sq km permit area and the acquisition of data is planned for mid-June.
John W Barr, chairman of Mosman commented: "This is a significant step in the exploration of EP 145. We are delighted to have awarded this contract in order for Mosman to be able to use the Falcon gravity and gradiometry data to assist with the refinement of the 2D seismic programme in order to focus on potential drill targets in the permit."
At 2:16pm:
[LON:BOR] Borders Southern Petroleum PLC share price was 0p at 0.87p
[LON:CHAR] Chariot Oil Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 10.63p
[LON:ENQ] EnQuest Plc share price was 0p at 10.74p
[LON:GKP] Gulf Keystone Petroleum share price was 0p at 78.9p
[LON:INDI] Indus Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 198.5p
[LON:PET] Petrel Resources PLC share price was 0p at 3.4p
[LON:RKH] Rockhopper Exploration PLC share price was 0p at 6.2p
