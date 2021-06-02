StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 finished the day 0.4% higher at 7,108.00, helped by a decent start to the trading session on Wall Street with the S&P 500 up 0.3% to 4,216.21 by 4.30pm UK time.
Independent publisher Bloomsbury said it expected profit for 2022 to top market expectations after the publisher reported annual results that exceeded its expectations and unveiled a special dividend. The shares were up 11.3% to 344p.
Budget carrier Wizz Air was grounded at £48.73 as it swung to a €576.0 million annual loss after the pandemic sent passenger volumes plunging 75%.
Wizz Air said it expected to post another annual loss for the current financial year, unless it saw an accelerated and permanent lifting of Covid restrictions.
Oil company Tullow Oil climbed 2.3% to 57.2p on announcing that chairman Dorothy Thompson had decided to stand down, having initially stepped into the role in September 2018.
A search process to find a replacement was expected to conclude towards the end of the summer. Thompson would remain chairman until her replacement was appointed.
DIY group Kingfisher gained 0.7% to £14.40 following news that it had secured a sustainability linked £550 million three-year revolving credit facility with its relationship banks.
Bicycle and other leisure equipment retailer Tandem fell 6.3% to 623.2p despite reporting that its profits had risen 'considerably' in the first five months of the year to date, amid a 24% jump in sales.
Tandem, however, said pressure on stock availability, higher freight rates and bicycle supply constraints had put pressure on its margins.
Leak detection and remediation group Water Intelligence added 2.9% to 859p, having announced two acquisitions in the US for a combined $0.95 million and the appointment of John Spenard as chief people officer.
The two deals included the reacquisition of an American Leak Detection franchise in Reno, Nevada for $0.25 million and the acquisition of plumbing group PlumbRight Services for $0.7 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
