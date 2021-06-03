Interim Result
04/06/2021 Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC (SUPP)
04/06/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
04/06/2021 B90 Holdings PLC (B90)
Final Result
04/06/2021 Biotech Growth Trust (The) PLC (BIOG)
AGM / EGM
Ex-Dividend
04/06/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
04/06/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
04/06/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
04/06/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
04/06/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
04/06/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
04/06/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
04/06/2021 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
04/06/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
04/06/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
04/06/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
04/06/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
04/06/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
