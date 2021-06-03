StockMarketWire.com - Information Services firm Informa said it had continued its remained on track to deliver on its guidance this year as its events business continued to recovery and its digital services business expanded.
'The group remains on track to deliver the baseline revenue target for the year of at least £1.7bn, as well as remaining cashflow positive, underpinned by improving underlying revenue growth in our two Subscriptions-led businesses,' the company said.
Its physical events business continued to recovery, led by Mainland China, and the company said it had measured confidence in the return and recovery across its major brands in the group's two other major markets, the US and Middle East.
The company will publish its first-half results on 29 July 2021, and deliver further greater clarity on the likely shape of the transition year and the potential pace and rate of return through the 2022-2024 period of revitalisation and growth.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
