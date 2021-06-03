StockMarketWire.com - Variety goods value retailer B&M European Value Retail hiked its dividend after reporting annual profit that more than doubled as pandemic stockpiling boosted sales.
For the 52 weeks to 27 March 2021, pre-tax profit increased 108.5% to £525.4 million year-on-year as revenue increased 25.9% to £4.80 billion.
Such performance reflects success across a number of product categories, particularly those related to the pandemic where elevated demand was seen throughout FY21.
Performance of the 43 new B&M UK store opened would be weighted towards H2 following 'initial delays caused by Covid-19 at the start of FY21 offset by 18 closures,' the company said.
The company recommended a final dividend increased of 140.7% to 13.0 pence per share, bringing the full year ordinary dividend to 17.3 pence per share, at the top end of its ordinary dividend pay-out policy.
Looking ahead within its UK business, the company said it would be up against the strong comparatives from last year but remained 'confident that the B&M customer proposition ... will prove highly relevant to the needs of shoppers.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
