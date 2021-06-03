StockMarketWire.com - RA International Group, a specialist provider of complex and integrated remote site services to Humanitarian, Governmental and Commercial organisations globally, has announced the award of a contract.
The integrated facilities management contract is with the US Government to provide comprehensive life support and maintenance services for the US Agency for International Development ("USAID") in one of their compounds in East Africa.
These services will also be provided to the US Embassy as they share the USAID compounds.
The contract is for an initial two-year base period, with the option for two one-year extensions. The contract value, including the option years and incentives, is USD 21.5 million and will commence in June 2021.
Soraya Narfeldt, CEO of RA International, said: 'This contract is a great example of the type of work we do, delivering integrated services to international standards in challenging and dynamic locations and, through the strength of our reputation, we are broadening our customer base and are winning larger contracts.
'As we announce this important contract win, it is worth highlighting to shareholders we continue to be very encouraged by our business development activity, both the number and value of new contracts we are discussing.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
