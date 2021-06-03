StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Lekoil said it had terminated the employment contract of its chief executive Olalekan Akinyanmi following a corporate governance breach.
'The company will commence a search for a new CEO and, in the interim period, Anthony Hawkins will act as interim Executive Chairman of the company,' the company said.
At 8:17am: [LON:LEK] Lekoil share price was 0p at 2.25p
