StockMarketWire.com - Advanced Oncotherapy said it had signed a letter of intent to supply Saba Partners with a three-treatment room proton therapy systems for cancer treatment for a contract value of up to US$107 million.
The contract value reflected the purchase of the proton therapy systems for cancer treatment called LIGHT systems, its installation and an extended long-term maintenance and warranty agreement.
The system is proposed to be purchased by Saba Partners for installation in a proton therapy centre in Glion, Switzerland.
At 8:26am: [LON:AVO] Advanced Oncotherapy PLC share price was 0p at 30.5p
