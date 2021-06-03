StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions company 7digital said that its eMusic Live joint venture would offer artist non-fungible tokens alongside ticketed events running on the platform.
The Aces, performing from Los Angeles' legendary Conway Recording Studios as part of LA Pride on 15 June 2021, would become the first band to offer NFTs on the platform.
Three hundred tickets sold for the event would come with a free limited series NFT.
Additionally, the livestream would make use of the range of other commercial and engagement tools available through eMusic Live.
At 8:53am: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was 0p at 1.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: