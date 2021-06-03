StockMarketWire.com - SAE, the global sustainable energy generation company and technology developer, has entered into a Partnership Agreement with Remediiate (UK), an integrated sustainable developer of patented technologies that utilise waste gases to deliver high value algae products.
This technology has the potential to not only decarbonise the emissions from the Uskmouth conversion project, an important milestone towards making the project carbon negative, but also creates a high value economic product.
Remediiate will deploy a product that tackles two of the biggest problems the world is facing, namely the journey to 'net zero' carbon and feeding a growing, global population.
Using patented technology and highly specialised processes, their algae plants convert CO2, alongside other damaging greenhouse gasses, and use them to produce algae. The algae produced can then be used as feedstock for food and feed production.
This process is modular, allowing for a rapid and scalable rollout of the technology. This technology will be applied to SAE's Uskmouth project and will further enhance the waste and greenhouse gas emission reductions.
According to SAE, this project is a transformational technology partnership and will strengthen Newport and Wales's position as a global leader in innovation and the journey to net zero.
The initial focus of the partnership is working on the development of a facility to be co-located with SAE's Uskmouth power station.
This pilot plant will be scaled up over time with the intention of making the power station carbon neutral by 2025 and carbon negative by 2030. This technology not only complements the ongoing work that we are doing as part of the South Wales Industrial Cluster carbon capture usage and storage project we announced on 17 March 2021, but also accelerates efforts to bring the UK to 'net zero' across two important sectors.
While the initial focus of this partnership is to deliver algae plants for the decarbonisation of Uskmouth, including securing all of the necessary planning, permitting and front-end engineering to accommodate Remediiate's facility, the parties intend to work collaboratively across other geographical markets to help fast track emissions reductions using these complimentary technologies and processes.
The technology and processes being developed at Uskmouth will offer immediate benefits for owners and operators of existing coal-fired generation to rapidly reduce their reliance on coal and reduce their emissions in an economically attractive way, as well as making material reductions in the amount of material that is sent to landfill.
SAE and Remediiate recognise that this project would provide Newport's expanding technology companies with access to vital base load electricity while also providing a solution to help remove emissions from the crucial agriculture sector. This means that the Uskmouth project would deliver for every aspect of the net zero journey.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
