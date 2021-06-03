StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Kazera Global said it had now secured interest from a second potential investor, moving it a step closer to securing funding for the development of the Tantalum Valley mine.
The company has undertaken due diligence on the second investor, a reputable local Namibian investor, who has agreed terms to subscribe $11 million for 290,576,383 shares in the company.
The company also remains in talks with a previously disclosed investor, but said it would 'conclude a transaction with the first of these investors who is able to deliver the funds.'
'Whilst we await completion of one of these financing solutions, DJ Drilling and Kazera have turned our attention to making sure that the Mine is ready to restart operations and that our road networks and equipment currently on site are ready,' the company said.
At 9:07am: [LON:KZG] Kazera Global Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 0.78p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
