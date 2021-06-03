StockMarketWire.com - Renalytix AI has announced the results from a utility study that has confirmed the importance of risk assessment testing in addressing treatment ambiguity in the early stages of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) improving patient engagement and adherence.
These are the two major barriers to slowing or preventing DKD progression and preserving kidney health, the company said.
In clinical studies, KidneyIntelX has shown to accurately predict progression of DKD, suggesting that KidneyIntelX risk assessment could support primary care physicians in making appropriate treatment decisions and slowing or preventing DKD progression.
In this qualitative study involving 16 primary care physicians, 100% of clinician study participants confirmed that early-stage kidney risk assessment, like that provided by KidneyIntelX, will help to address suboptimal therapy, which can lead to rapid progression, increased hospital admissions, emergency room visits, potential kidney failure, need for dialysis, decreased quality of life, and increased costs.
In the study, 94% of PCP participants found that kidney disease was difficult to manage in their type 2 diabetes patients. Accurate risk stratification is a critical unmet need and can lead to delays in effective, early interventions.
The study was based on qualitative interviews with sixteen PCPs treating DKD patients. Participating PCPs specialised in internal medicine or family medicine and worked across the major settings of care in the US, including private practices, academic medical centres, and integrated delivery networks.
Four main themes in DKD were analysed in the study, including Screening Practices; Perceived Knowledge Gaps; Treatment Variability; and the Importance of Risk Stratification.
The publication titled, 'A Qualitative Study Documenting Unmet Needs in the Management of Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD) in the Primary Care Setting', was published in BMC Public Health on May 17, 2021 .
